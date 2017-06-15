Top Restaurants To Eat Near UCLA

Westwood is the home to UCLA and offers plenty of interesting and diverse dining options for students and locals alike. Since the area is firmly Bruin territory, you will find lots of on-the-go, affordable eats along with a mix of more modern and upscale restaurants. Along with community staples like STAN’S DONUTS, opened 1965, and Diddy Reese, opened 1983, below find some of the top eateries to try in Westwood.



Westwood – STK Los Angeles

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

930 Hilgard Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 659-3535

www.togrp.com W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills930 Hilgard Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 659-3535 STK artfully blends the modern steakhouse and chic lounge into one offering a dynamic, fine dining experience with the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse. Located at the W Hotel West Beverly Hills, STK boasts a menu of 12 steak options and craft cocktails. Pair their popular Dry Aged Delmonico, topped with King Crab with the Cucumber Stiletto and enjoy a getaway from the everyday hustle and bustle of LA.



Venue

Soleil Westwood

1386 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 441-5384

www.soleilwestwood.com Soleil Westwood1386 Westwood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 441-5384 Soleil Westwood along with its sister next door, P’tit Soleil, have been fixtures in Westwood for over 15 years. Soleil specializes in French Canadian / French foods in a casual, traditional Bistro setting, serves lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. French specialties abound on the menu, a long running favorite is the Glenn & Cathy, the Soleil interpretation of Pasta Primavera. Next door, P’tit Soleil is a neighborhood pub with a focus on small plates, featuring house-made traditional Canadian delicacies and desserts, make sure to try one of their poutines.



Napa Valley Grille

1100 Glendon Ave #100

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-3322

www.napavalleygrille.com 1100 Glendon Ave #100Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 824-3322 selection of regional wine, which can be enjoyed in their dining room or outdoor patio. The California cuisine menu is driven by Executive Chef Kenny Spost featuring seasonal ingredients and inspired by the bounty of West Coast wine country. The restaurant recently released a limited time summer menu (found here) and includes popular dishes like the Kale Salad and the favorite Ginger Bourbon Lemonade cocktail.



fundamental LA

1303 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 444-7581

www.fundamental-la.com 1303 Westwood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 444-7581 fundamental LA offers seasonally-focused fresh and comforting lunch and dinner menus. Owners Jeffrey Faust and Woogene Lee opened the restaurant six years ago and it has since become a favorite among locals. For lunch, Chef Jeffrey Yuguchi offers an ingredient-driven menu of sandwiches such as the Green Goddess along with salads and sides, the most popular being the Tom Yom Glazed Brussel Sprouts. On their dinner menu, try the Pork Chop Blade and their sweet churros with butterscotch.



Bella Pita

960 Gayley Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 209-1050

www.bellapita.com 960 Gayley Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 209-1050 Opened in 2007, Bella Pita brings fresh and healthy Mediterranean cuisine to the UCLA community. Known for their fresh baked pita breads, falafels, unique sauces, and the one-and-only Wowshis™, customers can enjoy an array of healthy Mediterranean items using only the freshest ingredients. All of their items are made to order, like their popular Chicken Wowshi™ and one of their secret items, the Omelet Wowshi™, their on-the-go breakfast item.



Skylight Gardens

1139 Glendon Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-1818

www.skylightgardens.com 1139 Glendon Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 824-1818 Skylight Gardens offers Italian cuisine, chef driven seasonal fare, and the craft cocktails on the corner of Glendon and Hilgard Ave. From the popular Gamberetti Salad to full selections featuring prime meat, fresh seafood, and farm fresh organic produce, make sure to treat yourself to their beautifully presented Spa Day cocktail. On the weekends, enjoy brunch every Saturday from 11am-3pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm, free validated self-parking is located at 1100 Glendon Avenue.



CAVA

1073 Broxton Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 860-6288

www.cava.com 1073 Broxton Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 860-6288 CAVA is a growing fast-casual restaurant featuring modern Mediterranean cuisine, characterized by its highly-customizable grain bowls, salads, and fresh pitas, with ingredients prepared from scratch in-house every day. Along with four other locations in the greater Los Angeles area, chef and founder Dimitri Moshovitis blends flavors from his family recipes into the menu. Try one of their signature bowls, which include seasonal toppings and get their spicy and smooth Crazy Feta as a topper to any dish.



SpireWorks

1061 Broxton Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(424) 220-6299

www.spireworks.com 1061 Broxton AveLos Angeles, CA 90024(424) 220-6299 SpireWorks serves what they call “Döner American Style” food, creating a cultural melting pot of flavors where guests can either choose their ‘Destination’ or design their own dish with flavors from across the globe. Choose your base, bread, wild rice, fresh greens, then spire, an option of beef, chicken or veggie köfte, and then finish by designing your dish with fresh toppings and sauces. One of their most popular items is their Istanbul Destination, which can be enjoyed with any base and spire, paired with the Okinawa Raw Sugar Sea Salt Nitro Latte and a choice of six flavors of Spirecakes.



Pitfire Pizza

2018 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 481-9860

www.pitfirepizza.com 2018 Westwood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 481-9860 Offering more than just their namesake, Pitfire Pizza offers guests a wide selection of pizza, with vegan cheese and gluten free crust options, small plates, salads, sandwiches, pastas, dessert, beer/wine and a kids menu. The artisanal pizza shop, with seven locations across the greater Los Angeles Area, features unique pies like their popular Hail Kale! Pizza and make sure to save some room for dessert and their Smothered Cookie.



Sweetfin Poke

1146 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 231-0190

www.sweetfinpoke.com 1146 Westwood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 231-0190 Sweetfin Poke reimagines Hawaii’s traditional “soul food” with its delicious, healthful poke bowls. With five locations across Los Angeles and two upcoming, one in DTLA and one in Silverlake, the fast-casual restaurant serves customizable and signature bowls from a menu created by chef Dakota Weiss. Their most popular dish is the Spicy Tuna over Bamboo Rice or Spicy Yuzu Salmon, which can be placed on top of a vitamin B infused bamboo rice, a kelp noodle slaw, or a raw kale and bamboo salad. Make sure to try one of their infused teas which change daily.



Tuck Room Tavern

10850 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 307-7004

www.thetuckroom.com 10850 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 307-7004 The Tuck Room Tavern features whimsical decor and delectable dishes from James Beard Award winner, Chef Sherry Yard. To complement their menu, which is comprised of twists on craveable American cuisine, they offer signature cocktails and desserts like the Strawberries & Cream. Those looking for something a bit more special can take a seat at their U-shaped bar and order their off-menu Pork Belly “Candy” which is made with pork belly, Nuoc Cham caramel and topped with Brunoise cilantro.