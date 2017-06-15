Racial Slur, Swastikas Spray-Painted On San Jacinto Woman’s Car

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA.com) — A woman’s car was vandalized Wednesday night while she was sleeping in what deputies are calling a hate crime.
Someone spray-painted the N-word as well as several swastikas on her car.
“My little brother woke me up and told me someone wrote all over my car,” said the victim, Brandy. “It’s very hurtful.”
A second car, belonging to Brandy’s sister, was also spray-painted with letters and numbers.
“I knew obviously it was racial. I just don’t know who would do it because I don’t have any enemies around here,” said Brandy.
Neighbors find the words and accompanying symbols appalling.
“It’s un-American. Especially in the state were are in now. It is unnecessary,” said neighbor Jordan Saunders. “What point are you trying to get across doing that to an innocent person’s car whatever the case may be? It is just wrong overall.”
In February, Brandy bought her car and since then put money into fixing it up and now this is upsetting.
“To have somebody vandalize my car, and I would have to pay more money to get it fixed, money that I don’t have. That’s a big problem for me,” said Brandy.
“It’s unfair,” said Saunders. “Especially in today’s day and age with so much diversity. Why try to make someone else feel like less of a person?”