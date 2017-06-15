Temecula Casino Holds Job Fair, Looking To Fill 560 Jobs

TEMECULA (CBSLA.com) — A job fair is underway Thursday at the Pechanga Resort & Casino, which is hiring for hundreds of new positions to staff the resort’s expansion.
The tribe is completing a $285 million resort expansion, and there’s a need to fill 560 open positions to staff the new wings, which will double the size of the casino. The additional space will be open for business by December, according to resort spokeswoman Ciara Green.
Green says both entry-level and supervisory positions are available at all levels of resort operations, including culinary, housekeeping, custodial, landscaping and reception. Entry-level positions pay $10.50 an hour.
The fair is open now in the casino’s Grand Ballroom, both Thursday and Friday.
“We’re making this job fair unique so we can entice the best applicants who are looking to get in with a best-in-class employer like Pechanga,” said Janet Borland, the casino’s acquisition manager. “The career fair will be open during times convenient for people who are already working, who have families, and other obligations … We could (be) extending employment offers as early as next Monday.”
More information is available at pechanga.com/careers.
