Inglewood City Council To Vote On Clippers Arena Project Thursday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – The Inglewood City Council is expected Thursday to approve an exclusive negotiating agreement for development of an NBA basketball arena for the Los Angeles Clippers on a 22-acre plot of land.

Documents prepared for the 9:30 a.m. City Council meeting do not specifically mention the Clippers, but the agreement outlines a three-year negotiating period with a developer planning to build “a premier and state-of- the-art National Basketball Association professional basketball arena consisting of approximately 18,000 to 20,000 seats.”

The Clippers’ lease at Staples Center runs through 2024, and it was unclear when a new arena might be completed.

The proposed developer is listed as Brandt Vaughan of Murphy’s Bowl Inc. Brandt Vaughan is a former Microsoft executive who now serves as CFO of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s Bellevue, Washington-based Ballmer Group. Also listed as a contact for the company is Dennis Wong, Ballmer’s former college roommate and a Clippers co-owner.

The proposed new arena would not be at the under-construction entertainment district at the former Hollywood Park race track site, where an NFL stadium is being built for the Rams and Chargers. The proposed NBA arena would be adjacent to that project, south of Century Boulevard between Prairie and Yukon avenues.

The NFL stadium is scheduled for completion in time for the 2020 season.

It’s no secret that Ballmer wants to move the Clippers out of Staples Center, which they have called home since the arena opened in 1999, sharing the building with the Lakers and Kings.

Ballmer purchased the Clippers in 2014 and has said unequivocally he plans to keep the team in Los Angeles.

But he has expressed misgivings about sharing Staples with the Lakers and Kings, telling the Los Angeles Times at one point that the Clippers are the “third team in,” meaning they are often third-in-line for scheduling purposes.

