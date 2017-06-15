CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hot Air Balloon Lands Near Menifee Homes

June 15, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Hot Air Balloon Crash

MENIFEE (CBSLA.com) — A hot air balloon that crash-landed onto a Menifee street was caught on video thanks to a popular doorbell device.

It all started earlier this month after a homeowner who initially installed a Ring doorbell after a property theft received a motion alert from the device.

Upon checking the video, she saw the massive float collapsing on the street in front of her home as neighbors scrambled to safely guide the balloon to the ground.

The hot air balloon was photographed while floating over Heritage Lake just east of the 215 Freeway before it landed, according to Menifee 24/7.

No injuries were reported.

