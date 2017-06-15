Best Events & Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – June 16

Southern California is supposed to get its first dose of heat this weekend. While that might deter some, there are just too many cool things happening over the next few days to let a little heat get in the way. Across the Southland there are great options to ensure you have a worthwhile weekend.

Friday, June 16



K-Town Night Market

Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools

701 S. Catalina St.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(626)577-1660

www.ktownnightmarket.com Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools701 S. Catalina St.Los Angeles, CA 90010(626)577-1660 Integral to the cultural fabric of Los Angeles, Koreatown has become an important destination for everything from food to fashion. Functioning as a barometer of sorts with regards to trends in the Southland the ingenuity but has emerged from this corner of Los Angeles has everyone’s attention. This weekend the K-Town night market pools dozens of culinary craftsman as well as a host of vendors that have their finger on the pulse of fashion forward thinking. In addition to the food and shopping options each night will host main stage performances from emerging artists that will provide A diverse and energetic soundtrack for your evening at the bazaar.

Saturday, June 17



Play Mini Golf At A Pop Up Course

The Skid Row History Museum & Archive

250 S. Broadway

Los Angeles CA 90012

www.lapovertydept.org The Skid Row History Museum & Archive250 S. BroadwayLos Angeles CA 90012 Miniature golf is always a great idea for some recreational relief. However the folks at the Los Angeles poverty department and designer Roosten Woo have created a playable pop-up course that addresses issues like zoning and gentrification. Embracing the idea of hands on education, the back nine addresses local issues like skate rose on a neighborhood city Council and the pending downtown community plan which aims to establish market rate housing and create a walkable space on Skid Row. This eight hole course is paired with lectures and guest speakers that will navigate the participants through the holes and inform guests of the social impact of zoning codes and accessible housing.





Michelada Rumble

Santa Anita Park

285 W Huntington Dr.

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 574-7223

www.micheladarumble.com Santa Anita Park285 W Huntington Dr.Arcadia, CA 91007(626) 574-7223 Now in it’s third year, the Michelada Rumble has established itself as one of the most anticipated parties of the year at Santa Anita Park. Revolving around the blue-collar version of the bloody Mary, this Southern California beer cocktail functions as the focal point of a much bigger lifestyle event that includes everything from Lucha Libre to a classic car show. Starting with a base of cold refreshing beer, guests can cruise the dozens of vendors offering their own take on the marriage of citrus, tomato, spice, and salt to craft this SoCal staple. Of course, it would be a sin to hit the horse track and not play the ponies only now you can do it between sips of customized drinks from purveyors all looking to showcase their best. Live music, a host of vendors, masked Mexican wrestlers, and plenty of betting action makes this a cinch for a Saturday.

Sunday, June 18



See “Bob’s Burgers” Live

The Orpheum Theatre

842 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(877) 677-4386

www.bobsburgerslive.com The Orpheum Theatre842 S. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90014(877) 677-4386 Now in its seventh season, the popular animated series “Bob’s Burgers” drove fans into a fit when it was announced there would be a live version hitting the performance stage. Featuring comedy from the likes of H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz and live music from El Vy featuring The National’s Matt Berninger, followers of the series have plenty to be excited about. A passionate project from the show’s creator Loren Bouchard, the live adaptation will include staples of the series as well as new material and tunes. With the first show quickly selling out, additional dates have been added due to insane demand. If you can get your hands on this ticket, it’s worth the extra dough.





Celebrate Father’s Day

Various Locations Various Locations There’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate dad! Treat dad to a variety of fun Father’s Day Activities In Los Angeles like taking him golfing, going for a beer and more. Santa Anita Park is hosting a special Father’s Day as well to take part in. To start your day, why not take dad and the rest of the family out for a terrific Father’s Day Brunch In Los Angeles? To grab a beer, visit our list of the Best L.A. Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

Article by Ramon Gonzales.