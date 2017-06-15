Best Events & Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – June 16

K-Town Night Market
Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools
701 S. Catalina St.
Los Angeles, CA 90010
(626)577-1660
www.ktownnightmarket.com
Integral to the cultural fabric of Los Angeles, Koreatown has become an important destination for everything from food to fashion. Functioning as a barometer of sorts with regards to trends in the Southland the ingenuity but has emerged from this corner of Los Angeles has everyone’s attention. This weekend the K-Town night market pools dozens of culinary craftsman as well as a host of vendors that have their finger on the pulse of fashion forward thinking. In addition to the food and shopping options each night will host main stage performances from emerging artists that will provide A diverse and energetic soundtrack for your evening at the bazaar.
Play Mini Golf At A Pop Up Course
The Skid Row History Museum & Archive
250 S. Broadway
Los Angeles CA 90012
www.lapovertydept.org
Miniature golf is always a great idea for some recreational relief. However the folks at the Los Angeles poverty department and designer Roosten Woo have created a playable pop-up course that addresses issues like zoning and gentrification. Embracing the idea of hands on education, the back nine addresses local issues like skate rose on a neighborhood city Council and the pending downtown community plan which aims to establish market rate housing and create a walkable space on Skid Row. This eight hole course is paired with lectures and guest speakers that will navigate the participants through the holes and inform guests of the social impact of zoning codes and accessible housing.
Michelada Rumble
Santa Anita Park
285 W Huntington Dr.
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 574-7223
www.micheladarumble.com
Now in it’s third year, the Michelada Rumble has established itself as one of the most anticipated parties of the year at Santa Anita Park. Revolving around the blue-collar version of the bloody Mary, this Southern California beer cocktail functions as the focal point of a much bigger lifestyle event that includes everything from Lucha Libre to a classic car show. Starting with a base of cold refreshing beer, guests can cruise the dozens of vendors offering their own take on the marriage of citrus, tomato, spice, and salt to craft this SoCal staple. Of course, it would be a sin to hit the horse track and not play the ponies only now you can do it between sips of customized drinks from purveyors all looking to showcase their best. Live music, a host of vendors, masked Mexican wrestlers, and plenty of betting action makes this a cinch for a Saturday.
See “Bob’s Burgers” Live
The Orpheum Theatre
842 S. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(877) 677-4386
www.bobsburgerslive.com
Now in its seventh season, the popular animated series “Bob’s Burgers” drove fans into a fit when it was announced there would be a live version hitting the performance stage. Featuring comedy from the likes of H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz and live music from El Vy featuring The National’s Matt Berninger, followers of the series have plenty to be excited about. A passionate project from the show’s creator Loren Bouchard, the live adaptation will include staples of the series as well as new material and tunes. With the first show quickly selling out, additional dates have been added due to insane demand. If you can get your hands on this ticket, it’s worth the extra dough.
Celebrate Father’s Day
Various Locations
There’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate dad! Treat dad to a variety of fun Father’s Day Activities In Los Angeles like taking him golfing, going for a beer and more. Santa Anita Park is hosting a special Father’s Day as well to take part in. To start your day, why not take dad and the rest of the family out for a terrific Father’s Day Brunch In Los Angeles? To grab a beer, visit our list of the Best L.A. Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day