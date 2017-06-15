Hundreds Of Bees Swarm Inside Huntington Beach Home

June 15, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Bee Swarm

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A swarm of bees has taken over a Huntington Beach home.

Videos posted to social media show thousands of bees crawling and buzzing inside the window of a house on the 20700 block of Mataro Lane.

The bees have been found on the windows, inside the home’s chimney, and in other various parts of the home.

The family living in the home has called in an expert to determine the best way to remove the bees.

It wasn’t clear exactly how or why the bees have gathered inside the home, but as temperatures begin to climb across the Southland, it’s not unusual for bees to swarm in hot weather.

