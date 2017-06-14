Top Cheap Eats In L.A. You Should Know About Right Now – Summer 2017

From taco and burger joints to sushi and bowls, there is a great mix of cheap but quality restaurants from around the world in Los Angeles. New restaurants are popping up around the urban sprawl offering exciting new eats to guests, filling the city with tons of cheap, good food. Here are our picks for dining on the cheap in LA.



Pupusas from Sarita’s Pupuserias

www.grandcentralmarket.com Grand Central Market317 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 624-2378 Grand Central Market is known as one of LA’s tastiest and most affordable dining spots. It offers a wide variety of cuisines representing the diverse cultural influence of the city. From Sticky Rice’s Gai YangThai BBQ chicken w/papaya salad, to Sarita’s Pupuserias’ beloved variety of pupusas ($3.50 and $4), as seen in “La La Land”, to Eggslut’s famous “slut” the Market has a range of choices. Make sure to visit Wexler’s Deli for great pastrami sandwiches, bagels and lox and other great cheap eats, too.



www.thehalalguys.com 3432 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90010(213) 480-7738 The famous NYC food cart opened made its way to Southern California in late 2015 and has become very popular in Orange County, Long Beach, Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley. Known for its famous white sauce, gyro sandwiches, and chicken-and-rice platters, The Halal Guys menu offers a mix of different American Halal dishes. The chicken is marinated and seasoned overnight, and then cooked and chopped on the grill and served directly to the plate. A must try is their Chicken Gyro Sandwich.



Pork Belly Banh Mi Sandwich

www.banhoui.com Banh Oui785 Bay St.Los Angeles, CA 90021 Banh Oui is the passion project turned casual comfort food concept of Chefs Casey Felton and Armen Piskoulian. With three locations across LA, Smorgasburg, Silverlake and The Rooftop at The Standard, they have become famous for their Pork Belly Banh Mi Sandwich along with their Sticky Wings, Cumin Ribs And Shrimp Toast.



Honeybird Spiced Fried Chicken

www.honeybirdla.com Honeybird714 Foothill Blvd.La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011(818) 415-0489 Honeybird is a southern-inspired restaurant that serves up its signature fried chicken with all the fixins’ as well as homemade pies and fresh and seasonal sides which round out the menu. The slightly elevated chicken shack experience appeals to both families and foodies alike as they munch on the restaurants specialties which include items like The Honeybird sandwich, bacon cheddar buttermilk biscuits and the homemade salted honey pie.



Serrano Ham Sandwich

(213) 421-4073 Tumaca TruckSilverlake Wine (Monday from 5-9pm)2395 Glendale BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90039(213) 421-4073 The Tumaca Truck is the first and only food truck in Los Angeles to offer gourmet sandwiches and tapas from Barcelona. Stop by one of their regular spots, from Malibu to Downtown L.A., to get a cheap and tasty Spanish sandwich. The menu includes popular Catalan tapas and “bocatas” (house-made sandwiches) served in the Barcelona-style “Pan Tumaca” (tomato bread), with their most popular dish being the Serrano Ham Sandwich.



Hot And Spicy Fried Chicken

www.gusfriedchicken.com Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken1262 Crenshaw Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90019(323) 402-0232 Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is a southern-oriented, family friendly, no frills chicken joint, with locations in Mid-City and Burbank, that serves up some of the best fried chicken in Los Angeles. Using a recipe that dates back over 50 years to its founding in Mason, Tennessee, guests can enjoy a serving of delicious, hot and spicy fried chicken ($9 for a 2-piece dark plate to $16 for a half chicken plate) with accompanying sides, all served by an efficient and friendly staff.



Short Rib Tacos

www.sonoratownla.com Sonoratown208 E 8th St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 290-5184 Sonoratown serves tacos in the style of Northern Mexico, where many people prefer flour tortillas to corn and meat is grilled over mesquite charcoal flame. Coming from a humble town in Mexico, Teo Diaz uses short rib to stuff his handmade flour tortillas for only $2. No single item on our menu is over $5 and $10 is the average price of lunch at the taqueria.



Smashed Avocado Toast

www.eatbychloe.com by Chloe2520 Glendale Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90039(424) 675-7618 by CHLOE. is a fast-casual plant-based vegan restaurant that opened it’s first Los Angeles location May of 2016 in Silver Lake in partnership with 365 by Whole Foods Market. Along with their popular Smashed Avocado Toast ($8.95), their filling sandwiches and salads range from $10-$12. But, you can also get small or large pasta dishes for $6 or $9 and delectable sides and pastries for under $5.



(213) 986-9972 3655 South Grand Avenue #C9Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 986-9972 Holbox is a new casual order at the counter Mexican seafood restaurant by chef Gilberto Cetina Jr from Chichen Itza Restaurant. Along with a daily changing raw selection of ceviches, cocteles and shellfish, they specialize in wood grilled seafood tacos liked their yellowtail tacos ($10 per order of two). They also offer several small appetizers like fish stuffed chiles & cazon shark empanadas.



Corn Almond with Chocolate Covered Honeycomb

www.magpiessoftserve.com Magpies Softserve18971 Ventura BoulevardTarzana, CA 91356(747) 254.4235 Magpies Softserve offers flavors of soft serve that bring people back to their childhood. With two locations in Los Angeles, Los Feliz and Tarzana, they feature eight flavors which change weekly. Four of them are always nondairy and vegan. Their most popular soft serve flavor is corn almond with chocolate covered honeycomb toppings.



www.smorgasburg.com 785 Bay St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(718) 928-6603 Smorgasburg is a weekly Sunday (10am-4pm) market for food, shopping, and drinks featuring 50+ vendors in Downtown LA. The weekly event combines food, shopping, DJs, and a michelada bar to create a perfect day with friends, family, or colleagues. Along with popular vendors such as Goa Taco, Amazebowls, Mama Musubi, Lobsterdamus, and Banh Oui, Shrimp Daddy serves Hawaiian garlic butter shrimp in a hollowed out pineapple with macaroni salad and Li Hing topped pineapple chunks.



www.tiki.fish 3300 Overland BlvdLos Angeles CA 90034(310) 876-0442 Chef Wonny Lee brings the flavors and beach vibes of Hawaii and Mexico together in Los Angeles at Tikifish. The spot, which serves poke bowls along with ceviche and agua frescas made fresh daily is a big favorite in the city. Using sauces that are prepared in-house and rice prepared in sushi-style, they serve poke bowls ranging from $8.95-$11.95 and the popular Peruvian ceviche for $10.95.



MEATZILLA!

www.tumblr.com 646 S Main St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 623-3450 Johnny Lee & James Reamy opened up MEATZILLA! as they wanted to create a classic cheeseburger spot for the neighborhood but up the quality with 100% angus chuck, char grilled burgers with quality ingredients. Offering cheap (burgers are all under $10), quick, and quality burgers, like the popular Yakuza ($8.50), guests can make their burger Meatzza Style which is where they take the top bun and turn it into a mini pizza for an additional $3.



New Yorker

www.luchinipizzeria.com Luchini Pizzeria and Bar1607 Cahuenga Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 593-7771 Connected to Avenue nightclub, Luchini Pizzeria and Bar is the new fast casual concept in town. Luchini has combined a by-the-slice pizzeria with sleek designed interior. With comfortable seating and a full bar that is open late, this pizzeria, serves up large slices for just $4.