Sabathia Leaves With Injury; Young Rallies Angels Past Yanks

June 14, 2017 12:05 AM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia exited early with a strained left hamstring, and Eric Young Jr. rallied the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory in 11 innings that snapped New York’s six-game winning streak Tuesday night.

New York manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is likely headed to the disabled list, a disappointing blow for the AL East leaders with the big left-hander pitching his best ball in years.

Young tied the score at 2 with a solo homer off Tyler Clippard in the eighth and drove home the winning run with a single off the leg of reliever Ben Heller in the 11th.

It was Young’s third homer in 15 major league games this season, equaling his total from the previous four seasons combined.

In an unusual streak, the Angels improved to 11-0 on Tuesdays.

