Body Found In MacArthur Park Lake

WESTLAKE (CBSLA.com) – An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in MacArthur Park Lake in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., Los Angeles police responded to the park, located off 600 South Alvarado Street, and pulled the victim from the lake, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age were not disclosed.
The Los Angeles County coroner was brought out to conduct a death investigation.
The circumstances in which the victim was found were not confirmed.