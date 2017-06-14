Lonzo Ball Pokes Fun At Dad LaVar For Father’s Day Ad

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Father’s Day is almost here, and Foot Locker has put together a commercial with some of the NBA’s top draft prospects talking about their favorite memories of Dad.
UCLA standout and potential Lakers draft target Lonzo Ball was one of the players featured in the ad, and Ball took the opportunity to roast his father LaVar rather than share a sentimental story.
“Of course, there’s that big day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches,” Ball says.
“Or when he “went on ‘First Take’ and shouted back and forth with Stephen A. Smith about how you’re already better than the reigning league MVP.”
Some of Ball’s other gems from the ad include:
- “Or that special moment when your dad sits you down, and tells you where you’re going to college”
- “Copyrights your name, to make it apart of a family life style brand”
- “The public spats with the all-time greats”
- “And then tells 29 out of 30 teams to not bother drafting me”
The NBA Draft will take place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and the Lakers – who sit with the second overall pick – are expected to take Ball.