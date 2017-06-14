Masked Suspects Pistol-Whip Man During Hawthorne Home Invasion

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for two masked men who attacked a man during an early Wednesday morning break-in at a Hawthorne apartment.
According to Hawthorne police, the victim and his three teen daughters were inside when the home invasion occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Chadron Avenue.
Police said the suspects confronted the man and then pistol-whipped him before fleeing. The victim was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County firefighters, but did not have to be taken to a hospital.
It was unclear what the motive was in the attack or if anything was stolen.
Police are continuing to investigate. There was no immediate description of the suspects.
One Comment