DEVELOPING: Rep. Steve Scalise Shot During Softball Game | Listen To KNX 1070

Masked Suspects Pistol-Whip Man During Hawthorne Home Invasion

June 14, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for two masked men who attacked a man during an early Wednesday morning break-in at a Hawthorne apartment.

According to Hawthorne police, the victim and his three teen daughters were inside when the home invasion occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Chadron Avenue.

Police said the suspects confronted the man and then pistol-whipped him before fleeing. The victim was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County firefighters, but did not have to be taken to a hospital.

It was unclear what the motive was in the attack or if anything was stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate. There was no immediate description of the suspects.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch