Best Restaurants For Father’s Day Brunch In Los Angeles

Ray’s & Stark Bar
5905 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 857-6180
www.raysandstarkbar.com
Enjoy a delicious Father’s Day brunch on the LACMA grounds this year! With the iconic Urban Light large-scale assemblage sculpture by Chris Burden in the distance, enjoy tasty specials like a whole red snapper with Calabrian chile chimichurri and other great bites.
Raymond 1886
1250 S Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 441-3136
www.theraymond.com
The Raymond 1886 is one of Pasadena’s top restaurants and a popular eatery for brunch. But, it’s even better on Father’s Day! Start with items from their brunch menu like a homemade cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting, or golden apple fritters with maple syrup. Then, move on to a huge selection of egg dishes. From breakfast burritos to eggs Benedict or eggs your way with grilled English bangers and more, you’ll have so many options you won’t have a hard time picking! The restaurant also offers an array of salads, and other lunch items like sandwiches or grilled steak and fries.
The Pikey
7617 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 850-5400
www.thepikeyla.com
Celebrate dad this year at one of Los Angeles’ best English pubs. Located in the heart of Hollywood, The Pikey serves local and organic dishes by Chef Ralph Johnson, and will be celebrating Father’s Day with a summer focused menu for brunch and dinner. Brunch specials include a plum and bourbon French Toast with creme fraiche, house smoked St. Louis ribs, a curry potato hash, as well as egg in the hole with house smoked bacon, a full English breakfast with fried eggs, sausage, bacon, beans, and much more! Their roast at night will feature items like prime rib, a slow roasted pork belly, and other great offerings.
M Street Kitchen
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 396-9145
www.address.com
As a favorite for westside locals and those from further east, M Street Kitchen offers casual comfort food in a setting perfect to celebrate the main man in your life. Emphasizing organic and seasonal fare, M Street serves up egg sandwiches, steel cut oatmeal, egg and omelette dishes and much more. Some of the favorite picks here include their huevos rancheros with sunny side up eggs, oaxaca cheese, tomato salsa, cumin rice, beans and corn tortillas, as well as the sunrise burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado and pico de gallo, and their breakfast tacos. But, there’s plenty of other items to indulge in, including brunch cocktails, sides and more! The pricing is also very reasonable.
Napa Valley Grille
1100 Glendon Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 824-3322
www.napavalleygrille.com
Recreating the charm of wine country, Napa Valley Grille offers the complete setup to show your appreciation for all of the life lessons dad has given. With beautifully crafted meals made from only the freshest ingredients, this upscale eatery serves up everything from crab cake benedicts, deviled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and an organic blue cornmeal waffle to lunch style items like an oven roasted turkey breast sandwich, a grilled wagyu cheeseburger and much more.
Del Frisco’s Grille
1551 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 395-7333
www.delfriscosgrille.com
Treat dad like a king this Father’s Day weekend at Del Frisco’s Grille Santa Monica with special features including an 18 oz. 28-day Bone-In Dry-Aged Strip Steak for $52 and a bourbon-centric Gentleman’s Mule for $11. The full lunch and dinner menus boasting elevated twists on American classics will also be available for dad’s to enjoy, complete with handcrafted cocktails, Del Frisco’s famed steaks and signature desserts like the decadent coconut cream pie.
Stanley’s
4336 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
(818) 453-8025
www.stanleysshermanoaks.com
The once shuttered Stanley’s Restaurant that sat on Ventura Boulevard for over two decades is back and better than ever. Moving over to Ventura Boulevard and Van Nuys, Stanley’s is a casual eatery perfect for a brunch to celebrate dad. The menu features favorites from their old location plus some new additions. From salads, sandwiches, pizzas and entrees, to other offerings, you can be sure dad will be thankful to revist this Sherman Oaks institution.
AR Cucina
9531 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 558-8800
www.arcucina.com
For brunch on Father’s Day, enjoy house favorites from the à la carte menu include ricotta pancakes with blood orange syrup & market berries; eggs in purgatory baked in tomato sauce with soffritto, capers, olives, pecorino & toast; polenta cake & short rib ragu with poached eggs, pecorino & tricolore salad; sicilian tuna melt panini with albacore, capers, olives & celery, provolone & arugula;panini of americano prosciutto, salami, mortadella, provolone, pickled fennel, onion, lettuce & giardinara spread; pasta carbonara with bucatini, egg, guanciale & pecorino; “piedmontese” beef burger with fontina cheese, balsamic onions & arugula; and brunch pizza with tomato, olive oil baked egg, spring onion, fennel sausage, mozzarella & arugula.
Boneyard Bistro
13539 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 906-7427
www.boneyardbistro.com
Sherman Oaks’ Boneyard Bistro will be tipping their hat to dads everywhere by offering crave-worthy menu specials from 12 p.m – 1 a.m. on Father’s Day. Specials will include a crispy furikake shrimp cocktail with edamame aioli wasabi cocktail sauce & edamame aioli, pastrami and rye spring rills, the “dad” burger (a kobe patty with fried pickles, horsey aioli, cheddar, thick-cut bacon, and honey-chipotle sauce) as well as prime rib and a mud pie cheesecake.
Cecconi’s
8764 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 432-2000
www.cecconiswesthollywood.com
This West Hollywood elegant and chic restaurant eatery is perfect for taking dad out to a nice Father’s Day brunch this year. Brunch items include egg dishes like an omelette with swiss chard, and goat cheese, as well as scrambled eggs, baked eggs with sourdough bread, a full English breakfast, and much more. Pizzas, pastas, salads and other breakfast items like a ham & cheese croissant are also on offer!
Le Petit Paris
418 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 217-4445
www.lepetitparisla.com
Downtown Los Angeles’ Le Petit Paris restaurant is a great option for those who want to experience the South of France atmosphere. The authentic brasserie is offering a decadent brunch for dads this year which will not disappoint. Special offerings available include traditional brunch fare, in addition to a premium meat carving station (top sirloin roast with béarnaise, peppercorn and blue cheese signature sauces); an oyster bar and shrimp on ice, truffled scrambled eggs, make-your-own eggs benedict, charcuterie, homemade paté, imported cheeses, and more. Make sure to indulge in bottomless cocktails as well, including mimosas, bellinis, bloody mary’s and more.
