Best Restaurants For Father’s Day Brunch In Los Angeles

So what do you get the dad who has everything for Father’s Day? Reservations of course! Dad deserves only the best for his special day, so make sure to impress him by taking him to one of these L.A. brunch spots serving up special menus just for Father’s Day.



Ray’s & Stark Bar

5905 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6180

www.raysandstarkbar.com 5905 Wilshire BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6180 Enjoy a delicious Father’s Day brunch on the LACMA grounds this year! With the iconic Urban Light large-scale assemblage sculpture by Chris Burden in the distance, enjoy tasty specials like a whole red snapper with Calabrian chile chimichurri and other great bites.



Raymond 1886

1250 S Fair Oaks Ave

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 441-3136

www.theraymond.com 1250 S Fair Oaks AvePasadena, CA 91105(626) 441-3136 The Raymond 1886 is one of Pasadena’s top restaurants and a popular eatery for brunch. But, it’s even better on Father’s Day! Start with items from their brunch menu like a homemade cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting, or golden apple fritters with maple syrup. Then, move on to a huge selection of egg dishes. From breakfast burritos to eggs Benedict or eggs your way with grilled English bangers and more, you’ll have so many options you won’t have a hard time picking! The restaurant also offers an array of salads, and other lunch items like sandwiches or grilled steak and fries.



The Pikey

7617 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 850-5400

www.thepikeyla.com 7617 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 850-5400 Celebrate dad this year at one of Los Angeles’ best English pubs. Located in the heart of Hollywood, The Pikey serves local and organic dishes by Chef Ralph Johnson, and will be celebrating Father’s Day with a summer focused menu for brunch and dinner. Brunch specials include a plum and bourbon French Toast with creme fraiche, house smoked St. Louis ribs, a curry potato hash, as well as egg in the hole with house smoked bacon, a full English breakfast with fried eggs, sausage, bacon, beans, and much more! Their roast at night will feature items like prime rib, a slow roasted pork belly, and other great offerings.



M Street Kitchen

2000 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 396-9145

www.address.com 2000 Main StSanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 396-9145 As a favorite for westside locals and those from further east, M Street Kitchen offers casual comfort food in a setting perfect to celebrate the main man in your life. Emphasizing organic and seasonal fare, M Street serves up egg sandwiches, steel cut oatmeal, egg and omelette dishes and much more. Some of the favorite picks here include their huevos rancheros with sunny side up eggs, oaxaca cheese, tomato salsa, cumin rice, beans and corn tortillas, as well as the sunrise burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado and pico de gallo, and their breakfast tacos. But, there’s plenty of other items to indulge in, including brunch cocktails, sides and more! The pricing is also very reasonable.



Napa Valley Grille

1100 Glendon Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-3322

www.napavalleygrille.com 1100 Glendon AveLos Angeles, CA 90024(310) 824-3322 Recreating the charm of wine country, Napa Valley Grille offers the complete setup to show your appreciation for all of the life lessons dad has given. With beautifully crafted meals made from only the freshest ingredients, this upscale eatery serves up everything from crab cake benedicts, deviled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and an organic blue cornmeal waffle to lunch style items like an oven roasted turkey breast sandwich, a grilled wagyu cheeseburger and much more.



Del Frisco’s Grille

1551 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 395-7333

www.delfriscosgrille.com 1551 Ocean AveSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 395-7333 Treat dad like a king this Father’s Day weekend at Del Frisco’s Grille Santa Monica with special features including an 18 oz. 28-day Bone-In Dry-Aged Strip Steak for $52 and a bourbon-centric Gentleman’s Mule for $11. The full lunch and dinner menus boasting elevated twists on American classics will also be available for dad’s to enjoy, complete with handcrafted cocktails, Del Frisco’s famed steaks and signature desserts like the decadent coconut cream pie.



Stanley’s

4336 Van Nuys Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 91403

(818) 453-8025

www.stanleysshermanoaks.com 4336 Van Nuys BlvdLos Angeles, CA 91403(818) 453-8025 The once shuttered Stanley’s Restaurant that sat on Ventura Boulevard for over two decades is back and better than ever. Moving over to Ventura Boulevard and Van Nuys, Stanley’s is a casual eatery perfect for a brunch to celebrate dad. The menu features favorites from their old location plus some new additions. From salads, sandwiches, pizzas and entrees, to other offerings, you can be sure dad will be thankful to revist this Sherman Oaks institution.



AR Cucina

9531 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 558-8800

www.arcucina.com 9531 Culver BlvdCulver City, CA 90232(310) 558-8800 For brunch on Father’s Day, enjoy house favorites from the à la carte menu include ricotta pancakes with blood orange syrup & market berries; eggs in purgatory baked in tomato sauce with soffritto, capers, olives, pecorino & toast; polenta cake & short rib ragu with poached eggs, pecorino & tricolore salad; sicilian tuna melt panini with albacore, capers, olives & celery, provolone & arugula;panini of americano prosciutto, salami, mortadella, provolone, pickled fennel, onion, lettuce & giardinara spread; pasta carbonara with bucatini, egg, guanciale & pecorino; “piedmontese” beef burger with fontina cheese, balsamic onions & arugula; and brunch pizza with tomato, olive oil baked egg, spring onion, fennel sausage, mozzarella & arugula.



Boneyard Bistro

13539 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 906-7427

www.boneyardbistro.com 13539 Ventura BlvdSherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 906-7427 Sherman Oaks’ Boneyard Bistro will be tipping their hat to dads everywhere by offering crave-worthy menu specials from 12 p.m – 1 a.m. on Father’s Day. Specials will include a crispy furikake shrimp cocktail with edamame aioli wasabi cocktail sauce & edamame aioli, pastrami and rye spring rills, the “dad” burger (a kobe patty with fried pickles, horsey aioli, cheddar, thick-cut bacon, and honey-chipotle sauce) as well as prime rib and a mud pie cheesecake.



Cecconi’s

8764 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 432-2000

www.cecconiswesthollywood.com 8764 Melrose AveWest Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 432-2000 This West Hollywood elegant and chic restaurant eatery is perfect for taking dad out to a nice Father’s Day brunch this year. Brunch items include egg dishes like an omelette with swiss chard, and goat cheese, as well as scrambled eggs, baked eggs with sourdough bread, a full English breakfast, and much more. Pizzas, pastas, salads and other breakfast items like a ham & cheese croissant are also on offer!