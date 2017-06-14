Best Places For Lobster Rolls In Orange County

The lobster roll has become synonymous with East Coast eats, but there are plenty of restaurants around Orange County serving up tasty versions you won’t want to miss out on!

Slapfish

3405 E. Imperial HighwayBrea, CA 92823(657) 444-2291

Slapfish, with locations in Brea, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach, San Clemente and elsewhere in Orange County, refers to itself as “real American seafood”, and they provide a good definition for what exactly “real American seafood” is. With the promise of offering “No white tablecloths or fancy silverware, just a boatload of deliciousness in a fast-casual setting,” visitors can be sure it’s all about the food here. Americans are all about delicious food and fast service, but that doesn’t mean the lobster in your lobster roll needs to be mystery meat. The lobster roll here, known as the Lobster Grinder, offers up chilled lobster, crab and shrimp, which is packed into a warm split top butter roll.