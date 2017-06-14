Best Places For Lobster Rolls In Orange County

June 14, 2017 7:21 PM
The lobster roll has become synonymous with East Coast eats, but there are plenty of restaurants around Orange County serving up tasty versions you won’t want to miss out on!
(credit: Mike C./Yelp)

Slapfish
3405 E. Imperial Highway
Brea, CA 92823
(657) 444-2291
www.slapfishrestaurant.com

Slapfish, with locations in Brea, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach, San Clemente and elsewhere in Orange County, refers to itself as “real American seafood”, and they provide a good definition for what exactly “real American seafood” is. With the promise of offering “No white tablecloths or fancy silverware, just a boatload of deliciousness in a fast-casual setting,” visitors can be sure it’s all about the food here. Americans are all about delicious food and fast service, but that doesn’t mean the lobster in your lobster roll needs to be mystery meat. The lobster roll here, known as the Lobster Grinder, offers up chilled lobster, crab and shrimp, which is packed into a warm split top butter roll.

(credit: Jacelyn C./yelp)


Santa Monica Seafood
154 E 17th St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 574-8862
www.twofishermengrill.com

This restaurant, which has a sister restaurant in Santa Monica, offers a delicious array of seafood options to choose from. One of the favorites here is their lobster roll. The roll is served with Maine lobster meat with lemon aioli and chopped chives in a traditional white bun and fries. This lobster roll is not to be missed!

(Credit: Cat N./yelp)

Shuck Oyster Bar
The Mix at Soco
3313 Hyland Ave.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(949) 420-0478
www.shuckoysterbar.com

Though this restaurant prides itself on its tasty and delicious oysters, it also serves some wonderful lobster options. For lobster roll lovers, it also has a sandwich lobster roll available. The lobster roll, served with lettuce, avocado, creme fraiche and fries is a must order.

(credit: Olga Lyubkina/shutterstock)

The Cannery Seafood Of The Pacific
3010 Lafayette Road
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 566-0060
www.cannerynewport.com

This classy restaurant is not just a pretty setting overlooking the water of the Rhine Channel. It also has an impressive menu with a popular and tasty lobster roll. On the brunch, lunch menu and dinner menu, guests can dine on their version of this New England classic. The lobster roll here comes with a “classic” top load bun, lemon bay aioli and French fries.

(Credit: Lobsta Truck)


The Lobsta Truck
Locations Around Orange County
www.lobstatruck.com

Whether they are visiting areas in Irvine, in Costa Mesa at OC Night Market or elsewhere in Orange County, The Lobsta Truck’s lobster roll can’t be missed. The roll here is made with fresh Maine lobster on a toasted split top roll with butter or seasoned mayo.

