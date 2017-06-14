LA Mayor Praises Capitol Police, Slams Gun Violence ‘Epidemic’ In Virginia Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti blamed Wednesday’s shooting in Virginia that left a senior Republican lawmaker and at least four other people wounded on what he described as “epidemic of gun violence in America.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington.

At least five people were wounded, including Scalise, a Capitol Police officer, and the shooter, who later died.

In a statement, Garcetti said: “We should all be grateful for the many acts of heroism and compassion that saved lives this morning — and mindful of how this tragedy underscores the urgency of ending the epidemic of gun violence in America.”

Trump said Scalise “was badly wounded and is now in stable condition” and praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

A government official says investigators have identified an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson as a suspect. Hodgkinson later died following a shootout with Capitol police.

A Facebook profile linked to Hodgkinson included several posts criticizing President Trump and voicing support for Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Sanders told the Associated Press he was “sickened by this despicable act” and said Hodgkinson apparently volunteered on his campaign.

several California Democrats were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game when they learned that a gunman opened fire at the Republican team’s separate practice facility back east.

A photo went viral on social media of Southern California Reps. Nannette Diaz Barragan, Raul Ruiz and Linda Sanchez praying as a team for the wounded.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)