Seized Afghan Hounds Cleaned Up, Ready For Adoption

June 14, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Afghan Hounds, San Bernardino, Unlicensed Kennel

DEVORE (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of Afghan hounds will be among the more than 30 dogs available for adoption Wednesday after they were removed from an unlicensed kennel last month.

San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control officials say 29 Afghan hounds, two pit bulls and three cats were living in “inhumane conditions.” Many of the animals were malnourished.

“The dogs were extremely matted and underweight,” the agency’s Frank Becerra said.

The dogs have since been bathed and groomed and are ready for permanent homes.

Adoption fees — which include spaying/neutering, microchipping and initial vaccinations — are $80 for dogs 16 weeks or older and $85 for dogs younger than 16 weeks old.

To adopt, go to the Devore Animal Shelter, 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino, or call (909) 386-9820.

