2 Stolen LAPD Cruisers Lead To 2 Chases, 2 Crashes, 2 Arrests

June 14, 2017 10:46 PM
Stolen LAPD Cruisers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two LAPD cruisers were stolen Wednesday, leading officers on two chases ending in two crashes, police said.

The two stolen LAPD units were located on the 400 block of 61st Street. The drivers in the vehicles took off and LAPD units gave chase. The first stolen unit crashed at  77th and San Pedro. One person was arrested, police said.

The second pursuit continued on until it crashed at Central and Adams in South L.A., slamming into an innocent driver who needed medical attention. The driver of that stolen vehicle was arrested, police said.

During the second pursuit, an LAPD unit chasing the second vehicle crashed at Broadway and Gage. The officer’s condition is unknown.

Police we unclear Wednesday on just how thieves were able to steal two cruisers and how long they had them.

