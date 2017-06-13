Trying to Keep Cool This Summer? Take a Look at Your Windows

This Content Provided By American Vision Windows

Some homeowners will take drastic measures to keep their homes cool. However, it doesn’t matter how many fans you set up if all that cold air is leaking out through your windows. Older windows may be poorly insulated, and way too thin to keep the cold in. You may have seen families cover the insides of their windows with big plastic sheets to try and stop the leaks. Other families cover their windows with foil to try and reflect the heat. Others keep their blackout curtains shut all day so that their home is always dark and unwelcoming.

There’s an easier way to keep your home nice and cool this summer…. replace your old windows! Technology has come a long way since old, single-pane windows. New energy efficient windows can have everything from triple-pane glass with argon gas insulation to special coatings. High tech coating can filter out 40-70% of the heat that would come through your glass—and they still let in the full amount of light.

New windows can also save you money on your bills. The less you have to run your air conditioning to keep your home comfortable, the less you would have to pay! According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “New, energy-efficient windows eventually pay for themselves through lower heating and cooling costs.” Why continue to let your money leak out of your old windows? Instead, energy efficient windows like vinyl, triple-pane windows can keep your home insulated properly. In fact, replacing single-pane windows with energy efficient windows can save you an average of 2,600 kWh annually. That’s enough energy to watch three straight years of TV.

Many Los Angeles and Orange County residents have already realized that installing new windows can help them save their cold air and their hard-earned money. American Vision Windows, the largest window installation company in California, has already replaced thousands of windows in L.A. and Orange County. The company began over 15 years ago when the owners, Bill and Kathleen, had a terrible window replacement experience. Contractors showed up late or not at all, took months to install the windows, and they even installed the wrong windows. When Bill and Kathleen called the company about the problems, it had already gone out of business and disappeared. After their painful experience, they decided that California needed a decent window installation company and this is how American Vision Windows was born.

Now, American Vision Windows focuses on bringing families what Bill and Kathleen never had: attentive service, happy and experienced employees that care, and top-quality windows. The company has since won several awards for their customer service. They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and have won the Angie’s List Super Service Award five times.

For more information on how to replace your windows and keep your home cool the summer, contact American Vision Windows.