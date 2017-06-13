LIVE: Senate Panel Hears From Attorney General Sessions  | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Taco Bell To Give Away Free Tacos Thanks To Warriors’ Game 3 Win

June 13, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: NBA Finals, Taco Bell

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — During the NBA Finals this year, the popular fast food chain Taco Bell offered their popular “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

In order for this promotion to be fulfilled, Taco Bell challenged the Cavaliers and Warriors to “steal a road game” during the NBA Finals, and in return the chain would give away a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in the United States.

Thanks to the Warriors Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland, taco fans can now claim their prize.

The promotion is Tuesday from 2 pm to 6 pm at Taco Bell locations nationwide, while supplies last. Customers are limited to one taco and no purchase is necessary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch