Taco Bell To Give Away Free Tacos Thanks To Warriors’ Game 3 Win

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — During the NBA Finals this year, the popular fast food chain Taco Bell offered their popular “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.
In order for this promotion to be fulfilled, Taco Bell challenged the Cavaliers and Warriors to “steal a road game” during the NBA Finals, and in return the chain would give away a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in the United States.
Thanks to the Warriors Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland, taco fans can now claim their prize.
The promotion is Tuesday from 2 pm to 6 pm at Taco Bell locations nationwide, while supplies last. Customers are limited to one taco and no purchase is necessary.