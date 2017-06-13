Senior Citizen Beaten In Brutal Studio City Home Invasion Robbery

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to the robbery of an 84-year-old woman inside her Studio City home Monday.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Randy Paige spoke briefly to the victim, who appeared to have a black eye and facial injuries. She declined to speak on camera.

Investigators say the victim was home alone when the robbers broke in through the back of her home around 5:30 p.m., confronted her with a handgun and demanded to know where money and jewelry could be found.

The suspects ordered her to lay down on the floor while they ransacked the multi-million-dollar home and stole everything they could get their hands on, according to police.

Before leaving, the victim told investigators one of the robbers hit her, possibly with a handgun.

“You’re looking at the fact she’s in her 80s, the victim. Any kind of injury she sustained could be life-threatening. In this case we’re glad it isn’t life threatening,” Lt. Bob Toledo said.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to give them a call with any information and to check security cameras that may have been pointing toward the street at the time of the incident.