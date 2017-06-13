Beware: Scam Artists Posing As Riverside Public Utilities Employees

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A warning was issued Tuesday about scam artists posing as collection agents for Riverside Public Utilities.
The imposters have been using RPU’s customer service number – (951) 782-0330 – as a caller ID, but directing victims to return calls at a different number, according to RPU spokesman Michael Bacich.
“RPU contacts its customers only through paper billing statements, online billing emails, late payment reminders and green `48-hour notification’ tags placed at the customer’s address,” Bacich said. “RPU does not call customers to demand payment. RPU personnel out in the community drive clearly marked RPU vehicles, wear city uniforms and display proper photo identification.”
Victims are encouraged to report fraudulent calls to the Riverside Police Department or to file a complaint via the city’s 311 call center.