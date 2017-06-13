2 Drivers Arrested After Road Rage Face Off In Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA.com) – Two men were taken into custody Monday afternoon after a road rage incident on Highway 101 in Thousands Oaks turned into a physical confrontation that briefly shut down part of the freeway, authorities said.
The incident began a little after 2:30 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received reports of two vehicles engaged in road rage on the southbound 101 Freeway at Wendy Drive.
According to California Highway Patrol, the two drivers pulled over and got out at the Moorpark Road off-ramp. One driver produced a baseball bat and the other a folding knife, CHP said.
As they began to fight, a Simi Valley police officer arrived on scene. He pulled out his gun, told the suspects to get on the ground and then detained them, CHP reported. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers arrived and arrested the suspects.
There were no serious injuries.
Clausen Boyd, 21, of Thousands Oaks faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon. Paul Farrell, 46, of Agoura Hills was charged with exhibit of a deadly weapon.
The southbound side of the freeway was closed for a few minutes while the men were apprehended.
The exact circumstances that prompted the road rage were not immediately confirmed.