Neighbors Upset Over Homes Painted Bright Pink For Art Project

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A trio of homes in a Mid-City neighborhood that have been painted bright pink for a local art project has some neighbors seeing red.
The houses along 1500 Hi Point Street in the Pico district – which have been slated for demolition to make way for a future apartment complex – were painted by The Mural Agency, according to the company’s Instagram account.
Everything from the roofs to the windows, doors and driveways have been painted a color that many say resembles Pepto-Bismol for the project.
There’s been mixed reaction on social media, but some members of the Faircrest Heights Neighborhood Association are reportedly asking for the bright pink hues to be toned down in the next few days.
Brad Kane, the president of the Pico Neighborhood Council, told Curbed LA residents were not properly notified about the project.
