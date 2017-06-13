LA Considering Restrictions For Short-Term Rentals

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles City Council is considering enacting regulations for popular online home sharing platforms like Airbnb.
Dozens of Airbnb hosts are expected to attend a hearing Tuesday afternoon in which the Los Angeles Planning and Land Use Management Committee will discuss an ordinance that would limit the number of nights Airbnb hosts can rent out their homes.
The ordinance would limit the number of rooms hosts can rent out in their homes and cap the nights those hosts can share their homes to 180 days a year. It would also put an outright ban on homeowners using vacation rentals and second homes for such short-term rentals.
Those in support of the ordinance argue platforms like Airbnb are removing rental homes from the market and are simply pricing people out. While neighbors say they find it a nuisance with people coming and going, turning their neighborhoods into a hotel. Those against it say hosts rely on the income it generates to afford their mortgages and stay in their homes.
The hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at City Hall.