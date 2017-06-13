Hit-And-Run Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Into 4 Cars In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A Range Rover with dealer plates smashed into a parked car in Hollywood early Tuesday morning, sending it straight into four other parked cars.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. at Cahuenga and Odin, where police found a blue car smashed into an unrecognizable heap.
The collision with the blue car caused a chain-reaction into three more cars parked ahead of it.
The driver Range Rover that caused the original collision fled on foot, witnesses told police.
A woman who owns one of the vehicles involved in the chain reaction crash reportedly said this is the sixth time her car has been totaled on the same street.
