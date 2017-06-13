Grand Jury To Release Report On OC Jailhouse Informant Scandal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSLA.com/AP) — A grand jury will release findings from an investigation into the use of jailhouse informants in Orange County amid a long-running scandal over the use of the snitches.

The Orange County grand jury is expected to release its report on Tuesday. The panel’s investigation was civil, not criminal, in nature.

The report comes amid a scandal in Orange County over how authorities used jailhouse informants to chat up suspects and failed to turn over key evidence to their attorneys.

Once suspects have lawyers, authorities can’t use informants to extract information from them.

The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating the county’s use of informants after a judge yanked prosecutors from the case of a mass killer upon finding sheriff’s deputies lied or withheld information about the snitches.

The scandal began several years ago after the defense lawyer for mass killer Scott Dekraai learned that a jailhouse informant had been chatting up his client even though he already had a lawyer, an alleged a violation of his client’s constitutional rights.

The discovery prompted a judge to open hearings into the issue and, in March 2015, yank county prosecutors from Dekraai’s case — a decision that was upheld by a state appeals court in November of 2016.

Since the discovery, other criminal cases in the county where jailhouse snitches were used have also been affected.

In May 2016, a man convicted in a double-murder was released on bail after spending 18 years in prison after a judge ruled that the evidence about a jailhouse informant was improperly withheld.

Henry Rodriguez was serving a life sentence after being convicted of helping a friend dump the body of pregnant body of Jeanette Espeleta into the waters off Long Beach in 1998.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)