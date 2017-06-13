Driver Of Car Hits Child In Yard, Plows Into House

COLTON (CBSLA.com) — A driver of car lost control and swerved into a 10-year-old boy playing with friends the front yard and then slammed into the house, police say.
The family says it was a miracle nobody was seriously hurt in the accident. Normally a 20-year-old girl is on the computer behind the wall where the car crashed.
“Just five minutes before she was sitting there,” Nick Valdez said. “My wife was going to the market and convinced her to go.
A 91-year-old woman and a pregnant woman and other family members were in the house at the time.
Police say speed was likely a factor in the accident. The driver was taken into custody for questioning. Neighbors say speeding is a problem on the street and want a stop light installed.
“This threw our life upside down,” Valdez said. “We don’t have anybody to turn to.”
The boy was taken to a hospital. He was talking but suffered severe injuries to one of his legs, authorities said.
The Red Cross is helping the family.