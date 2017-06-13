Burglary Suspects Target Venice Business 3 Times In 24 Hours

VENICE (CBSLA.com) – A Venice architect is on edge after multiple attempted break-ins at his business were caught on camera.

The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, says he was appalled when he saw his security camera capturing a man entering his property then letting two other men in.

“There was motion from the door and I saw this guy jumping over the fence,” he said. “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe somebody would just hop over the fence and thought they could just come in here.”

He says the first guy managed to climb through the kitchen window, walked around and even picked up the security camera.

The victim then called police.

“I don’t think they had time because police were here very fast,” he said. “They didn’t really take anything or break anything, they were just hanging out in here.”

Police told him they were possibly doing drugs. They also left behind what appears to be a taser.

But the story doesn’t end there. Later that same night, the first guy came back. He couldn’t get in so he tried again the next morning.

“It’s crazy. He knew police were after him and he still just wanted to come back,” the man said.

Fearing the men may try to come back once more, the victim has taken detectives’ advice of putting pieces of wood in his windows, preventing anyone from prying them open.

He says he will also continue to keep a close eye on his security cameras.