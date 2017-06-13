Best Ways To Spend Father’s Day In Orange County

Fathers are definitely worth celebrating, and one of the best gifts you can give dad an experience he’ll never forget. There are lots of ways to spend time with your dad on Father’s Day. Spend a day at the links, attend a BBQ, see a classic car show or provide the ultimate fighter pilot experience!

Attend An Outdoor Festival



Chili At The Beach

Main St & Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach

www.hbdowntown.com Main St & Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach Spend the day in the heart of Huntington Beach at a chili cook-off and salsa tasting contest. Held the day before Father’s Day, this event includes a marketplace with vendors featuring products and activities geared towards men’s interests and gifts for Dad. In addition, enjoy live music and entertainment spread over 2 stages! Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased here.

Experience A Classic Car Show



Cruisin’ Brea Classic Car Show

E Birch St & S Brea Blvd

Brea, CA 92821

www.cruisinbrea.com E Birch St & S Brea BlvdBrea, CA 92821 Treat dad to a Father’s Day he won’t soon forget! Held on Father’s Day, Sunday June 18, 2017 in Downtown Brea, Cruisin’ Brea Classic Car Show is perfect for dads that love classic car. This year’s show will offer a variety of cars and will be the largest show to date. It’s a great event to bring the entire family to as well. The show, which is held on Birch Street and Brea Boulevard from 10am to 4pm, is also very central to plenty of restaurants, shops and more. The event draws over 10,000 people each year to see street rods, muscle cars, exotic sports cars and more!

Experience The Thrill Of Air To Air Combat



Air Combat USA

3815 West Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92833

(714) 525 7590

www.aircombat.com 3815 West Commonwealth AvenueFullerton, CA 92833(714) 525 7590 For those fathers that love a little excitement in their life, a great gift is the gift of flight. At Air Combat USA, guests are provided with an out of this world fighter pilot experience. This is no simulator though. This real deal experience will put dad at the controls of a military fighter jet while an experienced military instructor keeps him safe behind the cockpit! The flight takes place out of Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Hit The Links