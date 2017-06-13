Best Ways To Spend Father’s Day In Orange County

Chili At The Beach
Main St & Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach
www.hbdowntown.com
Spend the day in the heart of Huntington Beach at a chili cook-off and salsa tasting contest. Held the day before Father’s Day, this event includes a marketplace with vendors featuring products and activities geared towards men’s interests and gifts for Dad. In addition, enjoy live music and entertainment spread over 2 stages! Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased here.
Cruisin’ Brea Classic Car Show
E Birch St & S Brea Blvd
Brea, CA 92821
www.cruisinbrea.com
Treat dad to a Father’s Day he won’t soon forget! Held on Father’s Day, Sunday June 18, 2017 in Downtown Brea, Cruisin’ Brea Classic Car Show is perfect for dads that love classic car. This year’s show will offer a variety of cars and will be the largest show to date. It’s a great event to bring the entire family to as well. The show, which is held on Birch Street and Brea Boulevard from 10am to 4pm, is also very central to plenty of restaurants, shops and more. The event draws over 10,000 people each year to see street rods, muscle cars, exotic sports cars and more!
Air Combat USA
3815 West Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
(714) 525 7590
www.aircombat.com
For those fathers that love a little excitement in their life, a great gift is the gift of flight. At Air Combat USA, guests are provided with an out of this world fighter pilot experience. This is no simulator though. This real deal experience will put dad at the controls of a military fighter jet while an experienced military instructor keeps him safe behind the cockpit! The flight takes place out of Fullerton Municipal Airport.
Pelican Hill
22800 S Pelican Hill Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92657
(866) 921-3139
www.golfpelicanhill.com
It’s known that most dads love to play a game of golf. So, why not treat the favorite guy in your life to some holes at one of the quintessential golf courses in Orange County? With jaw dropping views of the Pacific Ocean, and perfectly manicured grounds, it could be easy to forget to even play golf with such a great landscape. Players of all skill levels are invited to play at this golf course which comes complete with 36 holes over 14,000 yards of beautiful grounds. The world class golf course will certainly make it hard to ever play golf anywhere else. Pelican Hill offers the choice of their North Course or their South Course. The North Course is perfect for views of the ocean from every hole, while the North Course offers views of the water surrounded by eucalyptus trees and beautiful greenery.
Dana Wharf Sportfishing / Dana Point Harbor
34675 Street of the Golden Lantern
Dana Point, CA 92629
www.danawharf.com
Set sail with dad for a Father’s Day the whole family wont forget! Climb aboard the Dana Pride in Dana Point for a special Father’s Day dinner cruise this year. On Father’s Day from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., adults can experience the cruise for just $59, while children can join for $29. The 2 hour cruise features live music, a full barbecue dinner, a full cash bar, views of Laguna Beach, and a beautiful sunset experience!