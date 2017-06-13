Authorities Searching For Car Over Side Of Road Find Decomposed Body

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA.com) — An autopsy is pending Tuesday on a badly decomposed body found near Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest north of La Cañada Flintridge.
The body was discovered at about 12:15 p.m. Monday, after Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were sent to the highway on the report of a car over the side.
No car was found, according to the California Highway Patrol, but instead they found the “badly decomposed” body of a male along the highway at mile marker 20.79.
Information about the person’s age was not immediately available.
