2 Men Found Shot To Death At Downey Car Audio Shop

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) — Two men were found shot to death inside a car audio shop in Downey, and police are investigating Tuesday whether a third man being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds is connected.
A shooting was reported at about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Rosecrans Avenue, where officers found two men fatally wounded inside First Class Car Audio, 8856 Rosecrans Ave., Downey police officials said.
A third man was being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital, and police say his involvement in the shooting is still being investigated.
Police did not say whether the shooting was a botched robbery or a personal attack on the slain men. Police also did not say whether there was a connection between the three men, or whether any of them worked at the store.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)