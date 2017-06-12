Police Looking For Sexual Predator Who Targeted Woman On UCLA Campus

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Police are looking for a sexual predator who targeted a woman on the UCLA campus in Westwood nearly two weeks ago.
On May 31 after 11 a.m, a man approached the victim and asked her for directions to the Faculty Center. She walked him over. When they got there, the man grabbed a private part of her body, police said on Monday.
The victim was able to get away, and the suspect ran off.
He is described as a Hispanic man about 50 years old. He has a thin build, short dark unkempt hair and a five-inch beard rounded on the bottom.
He was wearing a brown jacket, blue and gray checked shirt, blue jeans and dirty gray, blue canvas shoes with red trim around the ankle.
Anyone with information reguarding this incident is urged to call UCLA police at (310) 825-1491 and refer to report #171197