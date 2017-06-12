Donald Trump’s Walk Of Fame Covered With Political ‘I Resist’ Stickers

June 12, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hollywood, Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — This weekend’s “Resist” march spilled out beyond West Hollywood and onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where a familiar target was covered with political stickers in a rainbow of colors.

President Donald Trump’s star – which he received while hosting “The Apprentice” – was vandalized yet again this weekend.

The “#IResist” stickers covered Trump’s name. This latest episode of vandalism attracted some attention.

The star has been a target of vandalism since last year. After being scrawled on by tourists and defecated on by a dog, a “border wall” was built around the star in July. A man later pleaded no contest to smashing the star to pieces with a sledgehammer.

