Boxers At Rialto Gym Pray For Its Fighter After Fierce Blow Leaves Him In Coma

RIALTO (CBSLA.com) — A local boxer is now in a different sort of fight — Daniel “Twitch” Franco of Rancho Cucamonga is now fighting to recover from a medically-induced coma.

Franco, 25, sustained a head injury in a featherweight fight in Iowa Saturday. The fight was stopped in the 8th of 10 rounds. He took a blow to the head from Utah’s Jose Haro.

Franco was heavily favored in the televised bout but after that punch in the 8th round, officials saw Franco clearly wobbling and stopped the fight. He was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered several brain bleeds.

Before the devastating blow, Franco got knocked down in the ring and that can have an affect on a fighter a fellow boxer says.

“That weakens you as a fighter once you get knocked down. Your equilibrium may be off whatever the case but he did get back up and was ready to fight. He was doing what he could, moving around as he could to regain his strength,” Christopher Diaz said.

According to Franco’s father, he is now in a medically induced coma, allowing his son’s brain to rest. The boxer ran a fever of 102 and now it’s a waiting game for family and friends.

His friends said he needed emergency surgery to fix bleeding in his brain.

Daniel’s boxing family in Rialto say Franco is a strong, competitive and skilled fighter but know the risks associated with the sport.

“It can happen to any of us at anytime. It can happen at anytime all it take is one punch at the right time,” boxer Ronnie Biggers said.

Franco, a Riverside native, trains in Rialto and graduated Hesperia High, remains in the medically-induced coma

Franco is surrounded by family — dad is his trainer and his brother is his assistant trainer. His mom and girlfriend have also flown out to be by his side.

His manager was told by doctors last night that the next 48 hours would be critical.

