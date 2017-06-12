Protesters Clash In Cudahy Over Sanctuary-City Status

CUDAHY (CBSLA.com) – Two groups of activists clashed Monday night over Cudahy’s sanctuary-city status.

The groups with very different messages were separated by a driveway outside a city council meeting.

One protester shouted: “White supremacists back to Europe!” A counter demonstrator yelled: “Go back to Mexico, how about that?”

“I don’t think Mexico needs to send all the people because I’m Mexican. They need to export poverty which is what they’re doing,” said President Donald Trump supporter Paloma Zuniga.

“My parents are Mexican, and I’m here to say: ‘Don’t hate.’ Why you have to hate all of us because we’re different?” Victoria Gracia asked.

Inside the meeting, people voiced their opinions for and against the city’s sanctuary-city status and views about an initiative brought by Joseph Turner, who authored Prop. 218 to defund sanctuary cities.

“Sanctuary cities represent lawlessness. They represent a double standard for American citizens and illegal aliens,” Turner said.

He and many of the Trump supporters said they were not from Cudahy and hoped to spread their message.

The anti-Trump protesters, many who claimed they live in Cudahy, said they hope they go home.

“People are here trying to be as civil as they can, but they agitate us. They come out here, and they agitate us. It’s really unfortunate,” Richard Vargas said.

No one was arrested.