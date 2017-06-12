Protesters Clash In Cudahy Over Sanctuary-City Status

June 12, 2017 11:26 PM
Filed Under: Cudahy Sanctuary City Protests

CUDAHY (CBSLA.com) – Two groups of activists clashed Monday night over Cudahy’s sanctuary-city status.

The groups with very different messages were separated by a driveway outside a city council meeting.

One protester shouted: “White supremacists back to Europe!” A counter demonstrator yelled: “Go back to Mexico, how about that?”

“I don’t think Mexico needs to send all the people because I’m Mexican. They need to export poverty which is what they’re doing,” said President Donald Trump supporter Paloma Zuniga.

“My parents are Mexican, and I’m here to say: ‘Don’t hate.’ Why you have to hate all of us because we’re different?” Victoria Gracia asked.

Inside the meeting, people voiced their opinions for and against the city’s sanctuary-city status and views about an initiative brought by Joseph Turner, who authored Prop. 218 to defund sanctuary cities.

“Sanctuary cities represent lawlessness. They represent a double standard for American citizens and illegal aliens,” Turner said.

He and many of the Trump supporters said they were not from Cudahy and hoped to spread their message.

The anti-Trump protesters, many who claimed they live in Cudahy, said they hope they go home.

“People are here trying to be as civil as they can, but they agitate us. They come out here, and they agitate us. It’s really unfortunate,” Richard Vargas said.

No one was arrested.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch