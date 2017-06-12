‘Porch Pirate’ Sting Nets 100 Suspected Thieves In Arcadia

June 12, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Porch Pirates

ARCADIA (CBSLA.com) — Some police departments are trying new methods to catch criminals known as “porch pirates.”

The thieves steal packages left on door steps, so police are now working with local homeowners to lure criminals. Officers pack a common delivery item inside a regular shipping box along with a GPS tracking device and leave it in the doorway. Police in Arcadia say more than 100 suspected thieves have taken the bait. Some departments are deliberately putting higher priced items in the bait packages which could result in a felony conviction.

To avoid being a victim, police say you should have packages delivered to a location where someone can receive them in person like a neighbor’s house or even at work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch