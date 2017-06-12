More Than 3.5M Pounds Of Meat, Chicken Products Recalled

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A possible milk contamination has prompted a recall of more than 3.5 million pounds of various meat and chicken products from eight different food manufacturers.
Eight recalls were issued Friday, the largest from Tyson Foods, which recalled nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken because it could contain milk, a known allergen.
Tyson says it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the food-service bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk. The product was not available for purchase in retail stores.
Recalls for the same reason were also issued Friday by Aldon Foods, Water Lilies Foods, Advance Pierre Foods, Pork King Sausage, Conagra Brands, Gourmet Boutique, and Maid-Rite Specialty Foods for another 1 million pounds of chicken, sausage link, meatball and beef products.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the products.
