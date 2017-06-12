Counterfeit Prescription Drugs Allegedly Sold At Pacoima Store

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Pacoima store faced a lawsuit Monday from city prosecutors for allegedly selling illegal or mislabeled pharmaceutical products.

Some drugs sold at the Ducleria El Venado store run by Narcisco and Johana Gamez were counterfeit or misbranded, while others were controlled substances the pair could not legally sell or which cannot be sold in the United States under any circumstances, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Neither Narcisco and Johana Gamez are licensed to sell pharmaceuticals nor is the business a pharmacy, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer. The defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

“We are not only trying to hold accountable the individuals we allege engaged in what we have set forth today, but we are trying to send a very strong message out to consumers of medications,” Feuer said. “Please turn to a licensed pharmacist so you know what you are getting, because the sale of counterfeit pharmaceuticals worldwide has caused significant issues.”

It was not known whether any customers were harmed by taking the alleged counterfeit drugs, Feuer said.

The lawsuit – which was the result of a multi-agency investigation that included Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Health Services – calls for the permanent termination of the store’s lease at the business and seeks an injunction prohibiting the defendants from continuing to illegally sell or manufacture any pharmaceutical products.

The defendants could face up to $2,500 in penalties for each alleged violation, Feuer said.

