‘Wonder Woman’ Buries ‘The Mummy’ At Box Office

June 11, 2017 9:07 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — “Wonder Woman” wrapped up Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.

Universal’s “The Mummy” looked it age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.

That couldn’t compete with Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.

The poor opening for “The Mummy,” which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal’s ballyhooed “Dark Universe.” ”The Mummy” is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.

The A24 thriller “It Comes at Night” aimed for more discerning horror fans. It sold a modest $6 million in tickets in its debut weekend.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch