Police Say They Have Arrested 'Dual Valley Bandit' Wanted For String Of Bank Robberies In a cell phone video Pasadena Police with guns drawn take down a guy who they say had just robbed a Wells Fargo bank.

Tony Preview: Host Kevin Spacey To Poke Fun At Himself, MusicalsSpacey, who emerged as Tony host after several other celebrities turned the job down, laughs at himself in the 10-minute opening song, in which he grows comfortable with hosting duties as he connects all four best new musical nominees.