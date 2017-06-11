Speed Likely A Factor In Freeway Crash That Killed 2 In Glendora

June 11, 2017 10:38 AM

GLENDORA (CBSLA.com) — Two people killed in a car crash in Glendora have been identified, authorities said.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Luisa Gonzalez of Lawndale, and 76-year-old Edgar Ramirez of Riverside.

Both victims were passengers in a Honda Civic that was rear-ended Saturday. Two other vehicles – a truck and a Honda – were also involved.

The accident happened on the eastbound 210 Freeway west of Sunflower Avenue.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say speed was a factor, but alcohol was not involved.

