Speed Likely A Factor In Freeway Crash That Killed 2 In Glendora

GLENDORA (CBSLA.com) — Two people killed in a car crash in Glendora have been identified, authorities said.
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Luisa Gonzalez of Lawndale, and 76-year-old Edgar Ramirez of Riverside.
Both victims were passengers in a Honda Civic that was rear-ended Saturday. Two other vehicles – a truck and a Honda – were also involved.
The accident happened on the eastbound 210 Freeway west of Sunflower Avenue.
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say speed was a factor, but alcohol was not involved.