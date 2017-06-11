Best Orange County Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

Lost Winds Brewing Company
924 Calle Negocio, Suite C
San Clemente, CA 92673
(949) 361-5922
www.lostwindsbrewing.com
The beers are reason enough to take Dad to Lost Winds. Here you’ll find well-made beers ranging in style from a saison to a stout. The prices are also pretty reasonable at around $6 per pint. In addition, you can take a Lost Winds beer home in a growler or a 32-ounce can. This is a great place for a dad with kids who are not of drinking age. While most breweries are only for people 21 and older, Lost Winds is very family-friendly (pet-friendly too). The kids can go to the mezzanine for board games and card games while dad has a beer or two.
The Bruery
717 Dunn Way
Placentia, CA 92870
(714) 996-MALT (6258)
www.bootleggersbrewery.com
Known for brewing beers that you won’t find elsewhere, The Bruery is not afraid to take chances with its beer, and the results are always good and unique. You’ll find as many as 40 beers on tap that you can enjoy in the tasting room or take home. The tasting room here is open daily from 12-10. Food trucks are also available if you get hungry. The Bruery also has a good vibe that will be great for sharing some time with your dad.
Phantom Ales
1211 N. Las Brisas St.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 225-3206
www.phantomales.com
While a lot of breweries are visited by food trucks, Phantom Ales has a regular menu of items that are available all week. The menu includes sandwiches and fries that pair well with the beers here. Beer styles here range from ciders to browns and IPAs, but the beers go quickly as they are brewed in small batches so make sure to get there early! You and your dad are sure to love the vibe, food, and beers here – no matter what particular beers you find on tap for your visit. The tasting room is only open until 8 p.m. on Sundays, so bring your dad for lunch or an early dinner.
Barley Forge Brewing Company
2957 Randolph Ave., Suite B
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 641-2084
www.barleyforge.com
Offering some interesting and different beers like their amber ale brewed with agave extract and a mango hefeweizen, Barley Forge Brewing Company is a great place to visit on Father’s Day. The beers are reason enough to visit this brewery with your dad. But, this Costa Mesa brewing company also offers a tasty menu featuring items like a bison burger, bratwurst, and even vegetarian options like a banh mi burger. Make sure you get there before the kitchen closes so you can enjoy the delicious food with your beers.
Left Coast Brewing Company
1245 Puerta del Sol
San Clemente, CA 92673
(949) 276-6014
www.leftcoastbrewing.com
Located in the rear of an office park, Left Coast Brewing Company can be a little tricky to find, but when you do find it you’ll be glad you did. This brewery has a relaxed vibe that matches that of San Clemente. Fifteen beers are on tap here with six that are always available as well as seasonal selections. This brewery closes at 8 p.m. on Sundays, but you and your dad can get a growler to take and enjoy at home.
