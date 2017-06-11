Best Events & Activities This Week In Orange County – June 12

The month of June has brought its usually gloomy weather, but that won’t stop locals from enjoying these fantastic events –

both indoors and out. This week, beat June gloom with a trip to a Buena Park library to read to some therapy dogs, enjoy a delicious lobster event or get your artistry on at a local bar. There will also be chances to participate in a trail run, visit an art exhibit or do yoga on the deck of a local shopping complex. Don’t forget to stop by O.C. Night Market before the weekend is through.

Monday, June 12



www.barkdogs.org Buena Park Library7150 La Palma AvenueBuena Park, CA 90620(562) 235-8835 This Monday night, the BARK Therapy Dogs will find their way to the Buena Park Library. An acronym standing for Beach Animals Ready with Kids, the organization gives children the opportunity to settle in with a good book and read it to these certified therapy dogs at places like libraries, schools, nursing homes and even centers for veterans. This week, bring your kids down to the library to help them increase their reading skills in a safe, calm and non-judgmental environment. This will also add to their self-confidence and eliminate the anxiousness to read aloud in school among classmates. Since starting up 10 years ago, the organization has created 170 teams. This specific event starts at 6:30 p.m. but there are others scattered throughout the county.

Tuesday, June 13



Attend A New England Lobster and Clambake

www.bluewatergrill.com Bluewater Grill2409 Park AvenueTustin, CA 92782(714) 258-3474 As part of the Second Tuesday Tasting series at Bluewater Grill this year, the restaurant’s various locations will host a New England Lobster and Clambake this Tuesday. Moved from July to June this year due to popularity, it’s a great way to spend an evening. The menu for the night will include Maine lobster, steamed clams, fresh corn on the cob and coleslaw. There will also be a sampling of melted butter—perfect for dipping your shellfish in. The event features sustainable seafood, and, although it is only offered for one night, the dishes will remain on a special menu throughout the month of June so they can still be ordered if you miss the bake.

Wednesday, June 14



The Big Draw

www.thecopperdoorbar.com The Copper Door225 North Broadway StreetSanta Ana, CA 92701(714) 696-1479 Stop by Santa Ana’s The Copper Door at 8 p.m. for an event deemed The Big Draw. It’s a night filled with artistic expression and excitement as members of the community come together to create artwork. One of the most interactive bar experiences in Orange County to date, this regular event features 30 feet of paper lining the venue’s pine table—perfect to scribble, draw, color or event paint on. Allow your creativity to flow as you enjoy music from Resident DJ Bear and live performances by Kerry Sheridan, Samantha Tagaloa, Gabby Zyanya and Dana Dane. There will also be a pop-up art gallery featuring work from local artists and special happy hour drinks throughout the night.

Thursday, June 15



Summer 5-Mile Trail Run

www.renegaderaceseries.com Cedar Grove Park11385 Pioneer RoadTustin, CA 92782(949) 975-1812 Part of a local racing series by Renegade that takes place on Thursday summer nights, Orange County natives and visitors can participate in this evening run. The five-mile trek will start and finish at Tustin’s Cedar Grove Park, a beautiful venue with green grass and the perfect trails for running. The second run in the series, it will start at 6:15 p.m., giving runners the chance to traverse the nearby Peter’s Canyon Wilderness Park during twilight. A half-hour after runners take their marks, a children’s obstacle course will take place within the park as well, combining things like hula-hoop jumps and hurdles with tires and tunnels to run through. Following the races, stick around for a barbecue—complete with music and a raffle.

Friday, June 16



Ronaldo Macedo Art Show

www.lahainagalleries.com Lahaina Galleries1173 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 721-9117 Although Lahaina Galleries was originally opened in Maui, Hawaii, their Newport Beach location now features some of the best artists. This Friday, for one night only, visitors can check out an exhibition of works by Ronaldo Macedo, a painter who traverses Southern California and Maui. His plein air techniques and bright but subtle colors make for stunning images that display the heart and soul of both locations. Filled with magical energy and paradisiacal places, the artwork will continue to be displayed following the show throughout the month of June. The gallery is located within Fashion Island.

Saturday, June 17



Yoga on the Deck

www.lidomarinavillage.com Lido Marina Village3434 Via LidoNewport Beach, CA 92663(858) 587-8888 Curl Fitness will host a free outdoor yoga class on Lido Marina Village’s main deck, giving local yogis the chance to practice their asanas in a fun, picturesque environment. Bring your own mat to start the class off right—with some extra relaxation—but make sure to get there early. The event starts at 9 a.m., but you’ll want to ensure you find the perfect spot in which to see, hear and experience the morning workout. Calm your mind and strengthen your body for an hour. Don’t forget to also bring sunscreen and a water bottle to keep your safe and hydrated throughout the morning. Afterward, do some shopping and enjoy special offers from Lido Marina Village vendors.

Sunday, June 18



Attend O.C. Night Market

www.ocnightmarket.com OC Fair & Event Center88 Fair DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(626) 244-7432 Six years ago, 626 Night Market kicked off in Los Angeles, but now Orange County is graced wit a similar market to enjoy. The second of three summer O.C. Night Markets, it features the theme “Let’s Play,” making it a fun way to spend the weekend. Though Sunday marks the last day of the festival—one you won’t want to miss—it starts on Friday, providing locals with a full weekend of food-related excitement. Hundreds of food vendors will team up with merchandise and arts & crafts vendors, as well as entertainers, to provide a fun night of food, shopping and music. There will also be food trucks on site, selling things like crepes, ice cream, burritos and churros.



Celebrate Father’s Day

Celebrate Father's Day

Various Restaurants This year, restaurants around Orange County are bringing out their best for dad with special menus.