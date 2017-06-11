Apple’s iOS Update To Include ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ Feature

June 11, 2017 8:56 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Apple, Inc. may have found a way to end the dangerous practice of texting while driving.

The company will soon introduce a new iPhone feature called “Do Not Disturb While Driving.”

Here’s how it works:

When the phone is either connected to a car via Bluetooth or WiFi, or is in motion, the phone will withhold notifications for texts or other updates.

If a text comes in, the phone will respond to any incoming messages with a quick note letting people know you’re driving and cannot respond.

In addition, the home screen will lock to prevent drivers from using any apps.

Passengers who are not driving can disable the feature, which will be a part of Apple’s iOS 11 operating software.

The iOS update will be available in late June.

