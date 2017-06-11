2017 Tony Awards: Winners/Nominees In Major Categories [Spoiler Alert]

NEW YORK (CBSLA.com) — The 2017 Tony Awards are set for Sunday, June 11th at 8 p.m. on CBS.

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812” leads the field with 12 nominations, recently revived “Hello, Dolly!” came in second with 10.

Here’s a list of the nominees in the major categories. The winners in bold.

Best Play:

Oslo

Indecent

Sweat

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Musical:

Come From Away

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Book Of A Musical:

Dave Malloy

Steven Levenson

Irene Sankoff And David Hein

Danny Rubin

Best Revival Of A Play:

August Wilson’s Jitney

Present Laughter

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival Of A Musical:

Hello, Dolly!

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play:

Denis Arndt

Kevin Kline

Chris Cooper

Jefferson Mays

Corey Hawkins

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play:

Sally Field

Cate Blanchett

Jennifer Ehle

Laurie Metcalf

Laura Linney

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical:

Ben Platt

Christian Borle

Josh Groban

David Hyde Pierce

Andy Karl

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical:

Bette Midler

Denee Benton

Patti LuPone

Eva Noblezada

Christine Ebersole

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play:

Richard Thomas

Michael Aronov

Danny DeVito

John Douglas Thompson

Nathan Lane

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play:

Jayne Houdyshell

Johanna Day

Condola Rashad

Michelle Wilson

Cynthia Nixon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical:

Gavin Creel

Lucas Steele

Mike Faist

Andrew Rannells

Brandon Uranowitz

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical:

Mary Beth Peil

Kate Baldwin

Jenn Colella

Rachel Bay Jones

Stephanie J. Block

Best Direction Of A Play:

Rebecca Taichman

Sam Gold

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Daniel Sullivan

Bartlett Sher

Best Direction Of A Musical:

Christopher Ashley

Matthew Warchus

Rachel Chavkin

Michael Greif

Jerry Zaks

Best Choreography:

Sam Pinkleton

Andy Blankenbuehler

Kelly Devine

Denis Jones

Peter Darling And Ellen Kane

