2017 Tony Awards: Winners/Nominees In Major Categories [Spoiler Alert]

NEW YORK — The 2017 Tony Awards are set for Sunday, June 11th at 8 p.m. on CBS.
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812” leads the field with 12 nominations, recently revived “Hello, Dolly!” came in second with 10.
Here’s a list of the nominees in the major categories. The winners in bold.
Best Play:
Oslo
Indecent
Sweat
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Musical:
Come From Away
Groundhog Day The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812
Dear Evan Hansen
Best Book Of A Musical:
Dave Malloy
Steven Levenson
Irene Sankoff And David Hein
Danny Rubin
Best Revival Of A Play:
August Wilson’s Jitney
Present Laughter
Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Revival Of A Musical:
Hello, Dolly!
Falsettos
Miss Saigon
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play:
Denis Arndt
Kevin Kline
Chris Cooper
Jefferson Mays
Corey Hawkins
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play:
Sally Field
Cate Blanchett
Jennifer Ehle
Laurie Metcalf
Laura Linney
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical:
Ben Platt
Christian Borle
Josh Groban
David Hyde Pierce
Andy Karl
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical:
Bette Midler
Denee Benton
Patti LuPone
Eva Noblezada
Christine Ebersole
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play:
Richard Thomas
Michael Aronov
Danny DeVito
John Douglas Thompson
Nathan Lane
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play:
Jayne Houdyshell
Johanna Day
Condola Rashad
Michelle Wilson
Cynthia Nixon
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical:
Gavin Creel
Lucas Steele
Mike Faist
Andrew Rannells
Brandon Uranowitz
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical:
Mary Beth Peil
Kate Baldwin
Jenn Colella
Rachel Bay Jones
Stephanie J. Block
Best Direction Of A Play:
Rebecca Taichman
Sam Gold
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Daniel Sullivan
Bartlett Sher
Best Direction Of A Musical:
Christopher Ashley
Matthew Warchus
Rachel Chavkin
Michael Greif
Jerry Zaks
Best Choreography:
Sam Pinkleton
Andy Blankenbuehler
Kelly Devine
Denis Jones
Peter Darling And Ellen Kane
