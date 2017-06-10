1 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Sun City Worth $447M

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers was sold in the Riverside County city of Sun City and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot, lottery officials said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Marietta Liquor & Deli, which is located at 27985 Bradley Rd, officials from Sacramento said in a press release.
The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night were 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number was 3.
The estimated jackpot prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $279.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.
Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million. The jackpot had grown because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing were only one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment