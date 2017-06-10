Teen Girl Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train In Whittier

June 10, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) – A 14-year-old girl was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in the Whittier area Friday night.

The girl was struck by the train in an industrial area near Pioneer Boulevard and Rivera Road at about 8:50 p.m., Whittier police report.

Whittier police officers and Santa Fe Springs Fire Department crews responded. The girl was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances and cause of the accident are under investigation. The victim was not identified.

