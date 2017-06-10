Hundreds Attend Stephanie’s Day In Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) – Hundreds of families turned out Saturday to attend the annual Stephanie’s Day event at CBS Studio Center.
The resource fair, which runs until 2 p.m., provides families with children impacted by autism and other special needs one place to gather valuable information, enjoy fun activities and much more.
Parking and admission were free.
PHOTOS: Stephanie’s Day 2017
This marks the event’s seventh year at CBS Studios. More than 50 organizations are taking part to spotlight some of the best therapies and intervention programs available. The subjects covered range from nutrition and sports programs to job training for teens and adults.
Stephanie’s Day was created by CBS2 General Manager Steve Maudlin, whose daughter Stephanie was diagnosed at an early age with autism. She is now 27.
The first Stephanie’s Day was held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1999.
One Comment