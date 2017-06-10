Pride Weekend: Tonight We Dance, Tomorrow We March

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — On Saturday night in West Hollywood, it was time to party, dance and mingle.

As KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen reports, the first night of Pride Weekend looked like very other.

As night began to fall spirits soared.

High schooler Haley Brown says being here has to do with comfort.

“Yeah, it’s like I’m at home. I can be myself,” Brown said.

While many danced Saturday night away, Chris James plans to get to bed early so that he attend what’s been called the #Resist march Sunday morning.

The march is replacing the traditional parade– as a push back against — and a message to — the Trump White House.

“I don’t agree with everything that’s happeingn in this administration. I don’t want to say I’m marching against our country. I do think against what the president is doing at this very moment,” said Chris James.

During the march, streets will be closed between Hollywood and Highland and West Hollywood Park.

The Salono family plans on marching. LA Pride is something they’ve done with the kids for the past 12 years.

“This is about fun. This is about community. This isn’t about necessarily feeling wrong about yourself in any way, right? It’s really about feeling right about yourself,” said Jason Solano.

They say they want to raise their kids in a world where the word “gay” isn’t negative.

In fact, they said a family friend recently used the word in a negative way and the kids weren’t having it.

“And all three of them right always were like you can’t say that. That’s not nice. And she was like ‘Oh, I’m so sorry. You’re right it’s not nice.’ And it’s great that they know that. That’s so much progress,” said Zara Lisbon.

Progress is what Haley Brown says has made a difference in her life — as she dealt with her orientation.

“Well, at first it was kind of hard. I [thought] it wasn’t normal. Then after a while I found more people like me and I knew it was okay. You’ll be alright.”