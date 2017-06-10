San Diego Man, 36, Arrested As Kidnap Suspect In Oxnard

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man as the suspect in an alleged kidnapping from Mexico that culminated in his arrest in Oxnard.
Officers said they received a call about 4:20 Saturday morning about a possible kidnapping.
The caller said he received a call from an unknown male who stated the victim’s wife had been kidnapped in Mexico and smuggled into the United States. The suspect tole the man he was holding the man’s wife for ransom.
The suspect reportedly told the victim that he would drive his wife to Oxnard and would release her for an undisclosed amount of cash.
While he was being questioned by officers, the victim received several updates from the suspect regarding his wife’s whereabouts. The suspect allegedly gave the man a vehicle description and a location to meet.
Officers responded to the location and spotted a vehicle that matched the description. Officers made contact with the occupants and located the suspect and the victim’s wife.
Authorities said the man’s wife was unharmed but stated that the suspect threatened to kill her if her husband did not pay the ransom.
The suspect, now identified as San Diego County resident Cesar Solis, was arrested about 5:20 am. for the following felony charges: extortion, criminal threats, and kidnapping. He was also charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Solis has a prior robbery conviction out of San Diego County. officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
One Comment